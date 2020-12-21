STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 1,071 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Perambalur district reported zero fresh cases while 11 other districts reported cases in single digits.

Published: 21st December 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Greater Chennai Corporation staff collecting swab samples from students of Anna University. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,071 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 8,07,962 and toll to 11,995. Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported over 100 cases -- 306 and 109 respectively.

Perambalur district reported zero fresh cases while 11 other districts reported cases in single digits. Nine people who travelled into the State by road have tested positive. Of them, two each are from Jharkhand and West Bengal and one each from Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvally reported 65, 35 and 43 cases respectively.

Tamil Nadu tested 63,016 samples and 62,630 people on the day. With another 1,157 people being discharged after treatment, Tamil Nadu now has 9,495 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported only from seven districts. While Chennai reported six deaths, Chengalpattu, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Nilgiris and Thanjavur reported one death each. All of the deceased had comorbid conditions. The youngest among them was a 36-year-old man from Chennai with systemic hypertension admitted in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on December 16 at 05.40pm. He tested positive for COVID on December 18 and died at 9pm that day due to viral pneumonia / acute respiratory distress syndrome.

