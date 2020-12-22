Careless handling of medical materials in Tiruchy corporation office raise concerns among employees

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Bharath Biotec became popular in the country ever since it started developing vaccine for COVID-19. But the name has stoked fear among a section of employees in the Tiruchy Corporation headquarters where thermocol boxes bearing the pharma company label have been stored in the open.

The boxes purportedly containing medical materials are placed beside the vaccine store close to the canteen. The label in boxes mentions that the contents are highly perishable and should be stored at 20°C or below.

"We don't know anything about the contents of the boxes. It is written that the materials are perishable. We don't know if the materials are expired drugs. But, even in that case, they are supposed to dispose these medical materials in a safe manner. The careless handling of the materials is a concern for us," said a corporation employee.

Making matters worse, the health department has disposed of medical materials along with office waste from the Tiruchy corporation head office. The coolant gel packets used for transporting vaccines and other medicines can be found with office waste behind the corporation head office buildings.

ALSO WATCH:

"We don't know if we can take them along with other waste materials. Since they are disposed from a health office, we believe that they are safe," a corporation worker said.

Ironically, all these are happening at the office premises of the corporation's top brass. But, what is worrying most of the corporation employees is that all these are going in an area close to the corporation's canteen.

"The vaccine store is beside the canteen building. Though there is no problem in that, the careless management of medical materials by health officials are worrying us. If something goes wrong, ground level workers like me would be affect most," said a sanitation worker.

City Health Official Yazhini said she will take up this matter to the higher of the state health department.

​"It is a Regional Vaccine centre and it is not coming under my control. However, since the issue is happening at my office premises, I would enquire about it and take up the issue with the concerned higher officials," she said.