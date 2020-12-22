Court comes to the rescue of advocate

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that Bar Association leaders are neither labour leaders nor political leaders to call for a strike, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court last week came to the rescue of an advocate who was suspended by Nagercoil Bar Association for not participating in the court boycott announced by the association on December 8.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi made the observation while hearing a petition filed by the advocate G Sivakumar of Kanniyakumari challenging the action of the association.

The judges said, "Legal profession is a noble profession, where advocates are supposed to discharge their duties not only towards their clients but also to the society. However, nowadays, advocates are indulging in strikes and are disturbing the functioning of courts, contrary to the Supreme court's judgments. This affects the justice delivery system, which is one of the limbs of the State, apart from Legislative and Executive," the judges said.

Terming the boycott conducted by Nagercoil Bar Association as illegal, the judges directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take appropriate action against the bar association under Tamil Nadu Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1987.

They further ordered interim stay on all proceedings against Sivakumar. Since Sivakumar claimed that he was being prevented from entering the court or bar room, the judges ordered police protection to him. The matter has been adjourned to January 18, 2021.