COVID-19 effect: Tamil Nadu government bans celebrations for New Year

CHENNAI: The State government has refused to grant permission for New Year celebrations this year as part of COVID preventive measures. A press statement from the government warned against huge gatherings at beaches and roads as part of the New Year revelry.

"The coronavirus, which has been brought under control through continuous efforts, can increase due to such gatherings," it read. Hence, celebrations have been restricted in restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts and other such places.

A senior police officer said that the violators will be booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemics Diseases Act and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act.

The officer added that vigilant checking has been ordered throughout the city and advised the public to stay indoors on December 31 and January 1. The press release from the government said that eateries and restaurants will function as usual, but the celebrations will be restricted. On Monday, the State recorded 1,071 fresh Covid cases and 12 deaths taking the tally to 8,07,962 and toll to 11,995.