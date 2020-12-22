STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 effect: Tamil Nadu government bans celebrations for New Year

A press statement from the government warned against huge gatherings at beaches and roads as part of the New Year revelry.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

New Year Crackers

Representational image of a firecracker (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has refused to grant permission for New Year celebrations this year as part of COVID preventive measures. A press statement from the government warned against huge gatherings at beaches and roads as part of the New Year revelry.

"The coronavirus, which has been brought under control through continuous efforts, can increase due to such gatherings," it read. Hence, celebrations have been restricted in restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts and other such places.

A senior police officer said that the violators will be booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemics Diseases Act and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act.

The officer added that vigilant checking has been ordered throughout the city and advised the public to stay indoors on December 31 and January 1. The press release from the government said that eateries and restaurants will function as usual, but the celebrations will be restricted. On Monday, the State recorded 1,071 fresh Covid cases and 12 deaths taking the tally to 8,07,962 and toll to 11,995.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government New Year celebrations COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp