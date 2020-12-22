COVID-19: Tamil Nadu death toll crosses 12,000-mark, total case tally reaches 8,09,014

Sinduja Jane By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll crossed 12,000-mark on Tuesday. The State reported 1,052 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on the day, taking the tally to 8,09,014 and toll to 12,012.

While the last 1,000 deaths occurred over a period of 56 days, a closer look at the data provided by the Directorate of Public Health showed that Tamil Nadu’s toll rose from 10,000 to 11,000 in only 20 days. The state’s toll reached 10,000 on October 8 and 11,000 on October 28.

Meanwhile, the new cases reported on Tuesday included one passenger from the UK, two from other states who arrived by flights and three who arrived by road. Only one UK passenger tested positive out of the 23 from the UK who were tested, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central government, passengers returning from the UK and other foreign countries are being tested and monitored, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, only Chennai and Coimbatore continued to report over 100 cases. While Chennai reported 311 cases, Coimbatore reported 114. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 63, 43 and 67 cases respectively. After reporting no new cases for the last two days, Perambalur district reported one case. Twelve districts, including Perambalur, reported cases in single digits.

The State tested 65,357 samples and 64,977 people on the day. The State had 9,391 active cases after 1,139 people were discharged following treatment. Among the deceased four did not have any comorbid conditions.

