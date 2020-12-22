'Don't fall victim to imposters on refund for ticket cancellation': Southern Railway cautions passengers 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has requested the rail passengers not to fall prey to the imposters who ask for bank details under the pretext of processing the refund for ticket cancellation.

A few instances have been reported by rail passengers alleging that they received calls from unscrupulous elements posing as Railway Officials seeking bank details to effect the transfer of refunds.

“Rail passengers and the general public are hereby cautioned not to fall prey to such imposters and not share the details such as Debit/Credit Card numbers, CVV number, OTP, ATM PIN number, PAN number, Date of Birth, etc. Indian Railways or its employees never ask for any personal banking information,” said railways in a statement.

Refunds of Railway passengers, who have booked tickets online on the IRCTC website, are directly credited to the bank account from which payment of ticket was made.

Refunds for tickets brought across Passenger Reservation System counters are made at the counter on submission of valid documents within the prescribed time limit.

Passengers are requested to report fraudulent calls received, if any, by dialing Railway Passenger Helpline 138, added the statement.