Five killed as tractor-trailer overturns in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district

Sources said that the deceased as well as the injured were on their way to Dhabbakuli Lord Basaveswara Temple in the tractor.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:22 AM

On the way to Lord Basuveswara temple, five were killed in an accident near Manjukondapalli in Krishnagiri district, on Monday

On the way to Lord Basuveswara temple, five were killed in an accident near Manjukondapalli in Krishnagiri district, on Monday.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Five persons died and ten others sustained injuries when a tractor-trailer they were travelling overturned near Manjukondapalli on Monday. Sources said that the deceased as well as the injured were on their way to Dhabbakuli Lord Basaveswara Temple in the tractor.

The deceased have been identified as G Gowramma (60), M Mangala (23), D Kempamma (70), V Puttalingamma (65) and Eeramma (65), all five from Keralalachandra village in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district in Karnataka.

One of the injured persons, R Dilipkumar (22) of Keralalachandra, said, "Nearly 20 persons from my village and nearby villages were on the way to Dhabbakuli temple in the tractor. When we were near the temple, the tractor hit a tree and overturned after the trailer hook got damaged while negotiating a mud road."

He added that they used to visit the temple every year in the same tractor. Health department officials said that among the 10 injured, two are in a critical condition. "Two others have minor injuries while six others have suffered fractures on shoulders, leg, and hip," they said.

A few of the injured persons have been identified as Puttalaksmama (60), R Shoba (39) and her children Deepika (20) and Dilipkumar (22), R Shylaja (35) and S Swetha (30). Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sangeetha said that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the tractor driver.

"He did not negotiate a curve on the mud road properly. Due to this, the trailer hook connected to the tractor snapped, leading to the accident," she said. Denkanikottai DSP Sangeetha, Anchetti police and revenue staff reached the spot and sent the bodies Kanakapura GH on Monday night.

Two weekly special trains from Chennai Central to Jaipur

CHENNAI: To meet additional demand, the railways announced two festival specials to Jaipur. The Jaipur-Chennai Central bi-weekly superfast special will leave Jaipur at 7.35 pm on Fridays and Sundays and reach Chennai at 8.20 am on the third day.

The train will be operated from December 25 to January 31. Similarly, the Jaipur- Coimbatore superfast weekly special will leave Jaipur at 7.35 pm on Tuesdays and reach Coimbatore at 4.50 pm on the third day. The train will run from December 22 to January 26.

