How about a party at the theatre! Tirupur multiplex offers private screenings 

People can celebrate the occasion in the hall and even cut cake.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

multiplex-theatre-cinema-hall

Image of a multiplex used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a theatre group in Tirupur has decided to open up its movie halls for private screenings in which people can book the theatre for just Rs 3,999 per show. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sri Sakthi Cinemas chairman Subramanium said that the pandemic and resultant lockdown had severely affected the theatre industry over the past eight months.

“Despite the release of new movies, there hasn’t been a huge crowd even in the festive season. In a bid to increase the footfall, we came up with this concept to celebrate occasions and special events inside the theatres with private screenings for 25 people at the cost Rs 3,999 per movie,” he said.

Every extra person will be charged Rs 120 and guests will have to leave a seat vacant between them. “The occasion could be birthday parties, family and friends’ get-together etc. They can celebrate the occasion in the hall and even cut cake. But, all persons will be allowed inside the facility only after thermal checks and social distancing will be strictly enforced as per government norms,” he said. Multiplexes in cities like Chennai have offered such facilities in the past. 

According to Subramanium, there are seven screens in the multiplex and a family has already booked a private screening for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on Thursday.

