Man hacks estranged wife to death outside Ramanathapuram family court

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old private school teacher was hacked to death, allegedly by her estranged husband, inside the Ramanathapuram district collectorate premises, minutes after she appeared for her divorce case hearing at the district family court on Tuesday morning.

The murder took place close to the office of the Superintendent of Police. Kenikkarai police arrested the husband and he was later taken into judicial custody.

Sources said that the husband, Saravanan, is a resident of VOC Nagar in Ramanathapuram and works as a driver. Ten years ago, he married S Sivabala. The couple has two daughters and a son. After being separated, reportedly due to Saravanan's suspicion of Sivabala's fidelity, the couple filed for divorce and the case proceedings are underway at the district family court.

On Tuesday morning, Sivabala, a teacher in a private school in Ramanathapuram, appeared before the court for a hearing. As she was leaving the Collectorate premises after the hearing, Saravanan, who had reportedly followed her, is said to have attacked her with a machete, causing multiple injuries on her neck and back. Sivabala bled to death on the spot.

With the murder taking place close to his office, SP E Karthik rushed to the crime scene. He told The New Indian Express that family dispute was the motive behind the murder. Kenikkarai police arrested Saravanan and he was taken into judicial custody later Tuesday night.