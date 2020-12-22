New Year revelry on Beach road, celebration of festivals to be permitted: Puducherry CM

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments have banned New Year revelry in their respective states, the Puducherry government has decided to allow celebrations in open spaces including Beach road. A large number of people congregate here every year to usher in the New Year.

The New Year revelry, Christmas, Sani Peyarchi festival and Pongal celebrations would be permitted with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety norms and guidelines of the government, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.

Shortly after chairing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) at the Chief Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister addressing a press conference said that the Supreme Court order relates to fire accidents in hospitals and had nothing to do with COVID-19 restrictions, pointing to the Puducherry District Collector’s order restricting celebrations during festivals citing a Supreme Court order.

There are no restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on New Year celebrations, he said, adding that the only precautions are that social distancing has to be maintained and wearing of masks is compulsory. Police will take steps to enforce this, he said and added that there is no ban on public meetings in open places, which could also be conducted. Restrictions are there for indoor meetings only, he added. There is some issue with New Year celebrations inside hotels and this will be sorted out through a discussion with hotel owners. Pongal festival too can be celebrated in the usual way with safety restrictions, he added.

The Chief Minister also said there is no ban on celebrating Christmas. Christians can go to churches at midnight and during the day and pray on the occasion by adopting social distancing and wearing masks.

The Sani Peyarchi (transit of Saturn through the Zodiac cycle) is a Hindu belief and people from different states will throng the Saniswara Bhagavan temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal region from December 27 for the festival, he said. The Karaikal District Collector had already issued orders that the festival will be celebrated adhering to Covid guidelines and only devotees with advance booking will be allowed. Someone had moved the Madras High Court against this order, he said, adding that the Puducherry government pleader will argue that the government is ready to hold the festival by adhering to all Covid norms and plead not to grant any stay to it.

He also said that the government function to celebrate the completion of 25 years as legislator by health minister Malladi Krishna Rao will be held in Yanam on January 6 and he and his cabinet colleagues will take part in it. There is no restriction imposed by the Supreme Court on holding meetings or functions or on the number of participants, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister's statement is in sharp contrast to that of the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who warned officials to abide by the Supreme Court directions on COVID-19 restrictions.