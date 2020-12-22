Rs 1-L fine slapped for cooking deer meat

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh against four for cooking sambar deer meat at a coffee estate in Valparai on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as S Selvaraj (40), S Chinnaswamy (60), S Elumalai (38), and S Ramkumar (37). Each of them were levied Rs 25,000 fine.

Forest Range Officer of Valparai forest K Jayachandran said, "Following a tip-off, a team led by Forester Muniyandi caught the accused, when they were trying to cook from their house. They were fined under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. We have seized a total of 8 kg meat from them and destroyed it as per the procedures."

Meanwhile, officials of the Sirumugai Forest Department decided to set up one more cage to trap a leopard after it was noticed in the neighbouring villages of Chennamalaikaradu.

Along with the forest department officials, police personnel also raised awareness among the people to avoid roaming during night unnecessary.

Forest Range Officer of Sirumugai forest D Senthil Kumar said, "The animal was found roaming in Chennamalaikaradu on Sunday. However, it was not trapped. People wanted us to take immediate action on Monday. We have assured them to trap the leopard at the earliest."