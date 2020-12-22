Smooth, safe ride on Cauvery bridge seems like distant dream for Tiruchy residents

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite frequent repairs and maintenance work, the state highway department finds it difficult to contain the damages of the Cauvery bridge. The officials are yet to repair one of the joints that was broken a month before.

The city residents blame negligence on part of the officials as the reason for this inconvenience.

The Cauvery bridge, constructed in 1976 spanning 541.6 meter, is a crucial link connecting the island town of Srirangam with Tiruchy city.

Fearing a hige mishap, the residents have asked for a permanent solution to fix the bridge.

"One or the other joint is always broken in the bridge. Instead of temporary repairs, officials need to look for a long term solution. It is difficult to travel during rainy season because we are not sure when it would break," said a resident of Srirangam Rajesh Kannan.

A road safety activist from the city, Ayyarappan, said, "Rs 3 crore has been spent on maintenance till now. The bearings and the basement of the bridge on the river bed are not maintained. Apart from renovation, officials should also root for a new bridge as the existing bridge is in a dilapidated condition."

A senior official in the highway department said, "We have sent separate proposals for feasibility of a new bridge, repair works and replacement of bearings. We will soon repair the damaged portion of the bridge. Once a nod from the government is received, we will undertake the maintenance on the bridges basement."