STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Smooth, safe ride on Cauvery bridge seems like distant dream for Tiruchy residents

The Cauvery bridge, constructed in 1976 spanning 541.6 meter, is a crucial link connecting the island town of Srirangam with Tiruchy city.

Published: 22nd December 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite frequent repairs and maintenance work, the state highway department finds it difficult to contain the damages of the Cauvery bridge. The officials are yet to repair one of the joints that was broken a month before. 

The city residents blame negligence on part of the officials as the reason for this inconvenience. 

The Cauvery bridge, constructed in 1976 spanning 541.6 meter, is a crucial link connecting the island town of Srirangam with Tiruchy city. 

Fearing a hige mishap, the residents have asked for a permanent solution to fix the bridge.

"One or the other joint is always broken in the bridge. Instead of temporary repairs, officials need to look for a long term solution. It is difficult to travel during rainy season because we are not sure when it would break,"  said a resident of Srirangam Rajesh Kannan.

A road safety activist from the city, Ayyarappan, said, "Rs 3 crore has been spent on maintenance till now. The bearings and the basement of the bridge on the river bed are not maintained. Apart from renovation, officials should also root for a new bridge as the existing bridge is in a dilapidated condition."

A senior official in the highway department said, "We have sent separate proposals for feasibility of a new bridge, repair works and replacement of bearings. We will soon repair the damaged portion of the bridge. Once a nod from the government is received, we will undertake the maintenance on the bridges basement."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery bridge Tiruchy Srirangam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp