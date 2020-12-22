STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern Railways to restart more train services in January 2021

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Parasuram express, Nagercoil-Mangaluru Eranadu express and Guruvayur-Punalur express are some of the trains considered for operation.

Published: 22nd December 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 02:38 AM

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Railways is likely to resume services of passenger trains along with half-a-dozen trains, including Parasuram express in January.

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Parasuram express, Nagercoil-Mangaluru Eranadu express, Palakkad-Thiruchendur express, Thirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi express, Kannur-Alappuzha express and Guruvayur-Punalur express are some of the trains considered for operation.

The railway zone has been recommending restoration in a gradual manner, considering passenger demand. It restarted the operation of five more inter-city trains, including Vanchinad Express, from the third week of December.

Train no. 06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Madurai Jn. Special Train and train no. 06344 Madurai Jn. - Thiruvananthapuram Central Special train will restart operations from December 23 and 24 respectively. However, passengers’ organisations have been demanding the operation of passenger trains and Memu trains .

