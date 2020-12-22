Submit data on castes, communities and tribe within six months: Tamil Nadu government tells panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commission headed by retired judge A Kulasekaran constituted to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities and tribes as on date besides data on various social, educational, economic and political parameters of the population of the State has been directed to submit its report within six months.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had, on December 1, responding to the demands of various political parties and community organisations, announced the constitution of the panel to collect caste-wise quantifiable data as on date.

This quantifiable data would also be necessary to support the policy of 69 per cent reservation followed in the State. The terms of reference for the Commission include taking appropriate steps to identify the number of castes and tribes in the State, including migrants domiciled here and to collect quantifiable data for each of these identified castes and tribes.

The Commission has also been requested to collect quantifiable data for each of these castes and tribes. "The Commission shall obtain such information as may be considered necessary or relevant for their purpose in such form and manner as they may think appropriate from relevant authorities, organisations or individuals as may in the opinion of the Commission be necessary/ or of assistance," a G.O. issued on Monday said.

The Commission can form sub-committees from among its members at such times and such places as may be determined by or under the authority of the Chairman.

The retired judge, who is heading the Commission, will be provided with facilities on a par with those provided to the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. The government has sanctioned Rs 98 lakh towards the constitution of the panel. Orders regarding the appointment of other members will be issued separately.

The Director of Most Backward Classes and De-notified Communities Welfare will be the Member-Secretary of the Commission and will make arrangements for its functioning. The G.O. said the first Backward Classes Commission constituted under the chairmanship of AN Sattanathan in 1969 extrapolated pre-Independence census data to arrive at the population of castes in the State.

In 1983, the Tamil Nadu Second Backward Classes Commission (Ambasankar Commission) conducted the caste-wise socio-economic and educational survey by carrying out 100 per cent door-to-door enumeration and submitted a report in 1985.

“The caste-wise data collected is more than three decades old and there is an urgent need to collect caste and tribe wise data as on date,” the G.O. said. To protect the existing 69 per cent reservation in the State, the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the State) Act, 1993 was enacted and it was included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to get protection under Article 31-B of the Constitution.