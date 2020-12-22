STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

The dead also deserve dignity: HC

The judges directed the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department to file a report containing details of number of SC habitations in Tamil Nadu and the availability of basic facilities.

Published: 22nd December 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report that lack of pathway to a graveyard in Adi Dravidar Colony of Maruthur village in Madurai's Melur taluk had forced villagers to take corpses through agricultural lands, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday posed certain queries to the State government on availability of basic facilities in Scheduled Caste habitations in State.

Moved by the plight of the villagers, a division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi orally remarked, "We must hang our heads in shame for such discrimination against SC community people. Even now, they are not getting basic amenities. Not just the living, the dead also deserve dignity," they further observed.

The judges directed the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department to file a report containing details of number of SC habitations in Tamil Nadu and the availability of basic facilities like drinking water, grave yard and the like the habitations.

They also sought a list of areas where the basic amenities are absent and told the government to specify the time required to provide the facilities. While the report was directed to be filed by January 20, 2021, the judges wanted a reply on the Maruthur issue on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drinking water grave yard discrimination Adi Dravidar Colony
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp