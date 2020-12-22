The dead also deserve dignity: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report that lack of pathway to a graveyard in Adi Dravidar Colony of Maruthur village in Madurai's Melur taluk had forced villagers to take corpses through agricultural lands, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday posed certain queries to the State government on availability of basic facilities in Scheduled Caste habitations in State.

Moved by the plight of the villagers, a division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi orally remarked, "We must hang our heads in shame for such discrimination against SC community people. Even now, they are not getting basic amenities. Not just the living, the dead also deserve dignity," they further observed.

The judges directed the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department to file a report containing details of number of SC habitations in Tamil Nadu and the availability of basic facilities like drinking water, grave yard and the like the habitations.

They also sought a list of areas where the basic amenities are absent and told the government to specify the time required to provide the facilities. While the report was directed to be filed by January 20, 2021, the judges wanted a reply on the Maruthur issue on Wednesday.