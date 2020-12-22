STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN seeks Rs 1,514 crore relief from Centre for damages caused by Cyclone Burevi

This includes Rs 484.97 crore towards temporary restoration works and Rs 1,020.90 crore towards permanent restoration works

Published: 22nd December 2020

National disaster response force making a surveillance at marina beach ahead of cyclone Burevi, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

National disaster response force at marina beach ahead of cyclone Burevi, in Chennai.

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought Rs 1,514.06 crore as relief assistance from the Centre to cope with the damages caused by Cyclone Burevi in various districts. This includes Rs 484.97 crore towards temporary restoration works and Rs 1,020.90 crore towards permanent restoration works. This was conveyed to the Union Home Ministry in a memorandum sent a few days ago.  

"Cyclone Burevi has caused maximum damage to standing crops. Though 18 districts were affected by the cyclone, crops in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts were the worst-hit. The intensity of damage in non-Delta districts was minimal," official sources said.

Following this, a central team led by a Joint Secretary of Union Home Ministry will visit the state soon to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the cyclone. The team will recommend whether the disaster can be considered to be of a 'severe nature.' Already, an inter-ministerial central team led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, visited the areas affected by Cyclone Nivar.

The assistance has been sought for 18 key departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, Water Supply and Drainage, Town Panchayats, Chennai Corporation, Public Works, Revenue, Rural Development, Highways, TANGEDCO and Municipal Administration.

Comments

