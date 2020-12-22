Will jallikattu bulls clear the coronavirus barrier?

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Uncertainty looms over Jallikattu next year, because of the practical difficulty in maintaining social distancing during the event.

Speaking to TNIE, T Rajesh, state president of the Tamil Nadu Veera Villaiyattu Metpu Kalagam said, "Maintaining social distancing at the Vaadi Vasal and collection point will be difficult. Considering the safety of the people, we can wait till the pandemic crisis is over."

Functionaries of major Jallikattu organising associations are likely to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami later this week on the issue. They suggest that the government form a committee to examine possibilities of hosting the event later in in consultation with stakeholders.

Robin, a bull rearer from Manapparai, said, " Usually we start training bulls at least a month before the jallikattu begins. This year we are waiting for a confirmation from the government before training bulls and baiters."

"Thanks to the lockdown, we had a lot of free time for training to give a good show in the upcoming season. But the pandemic is threatening to stop the event." said Mariappan, a baiter from Tiruchy.