STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will jallikattu bulls clear the coronavirus barrier?

Functionaries of major Jallikattu organising associations are likely to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami later this week on the issue.

Published: 22nd December 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Uncertainty looms over Jallikattu due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File Photo | AP)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Uncertainty looms over Jallikattu next year, because of the practical difficulty in maintaining social distancing during the event.

Speaking to TNIE, T Rajesh, state president of the Tamil Nadu Veera Villaiyattu Metpu Kalagam said, "Maintaining social distancing at the Vaadi Vasal and collection point will be difficult. Considering the safety of the people, we can wait till the pandemic crisis is over."

Functionaries of major Jallikattu organising associations are likely to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami later this week on the issue. They suggest that the government form a committee to examine possibilities of hosting the event later in in consultation with stakeholders.

Robin, a bull rearer from Manapparai, said, " Usually we start training bulls at least a month before the jallikattu begins. This year we are waiting for a confirmation from the government before training bulls and baiters."

"Thanks to the lockdown, we had a lot of free time for training to give a good show in the upcoming season. But the pandemic is threatening to stop the event." said Mariappan, a baiter from Tiruchy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu social distancing Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus impact
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp