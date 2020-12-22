STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth set man ablaze in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil after girl fails to answer phone, five detained

Sources said that all the five, including a minor, are residents of Madurai and they have been detained.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Burnt body, Burns, Immolation

Representational image (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Five youth went on a rampage and set a man ablaze allegedly, killing him, after lover of one of the youth failed to answer his call. Sources said that all the five, including a minor, are residents of Madurai and they have been detained.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Chandran from Mathusoothanapuram, a daily wage labourer. "He was sleeping on the roadside near a TASMAC outlet at Irulappapuram on Sunday night when he was set ablaze by the youth," police said.

The incident that took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday came to light only in the morning. His upper body was allegedly completely charred. Kottar police sent the body for postmortem examination. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to his family members.

Police said that it is the CCTV footage collected from the area that helped them zero in on the youth. "The youth have been working in a plastic godown at Vattavilai in the district. The prime suspect, who a 20-year-old, is in love with a girl from Madurai. When the girl failed to answer his call, he, along with others damaged tubelights in the area. When the youth saw the man sleeping on the roadside in a drunken state, they set him afire using a lighter," they said.

The prime suspect apart, the other are aged 19 and 22 and a 15-year-old boy. "The minor is the brother of the main suspect," the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Police Tamil Nadu crime Nagercoil
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp