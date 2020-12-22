Youth set man ablaze in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil after girl fails to answer phone, five detained

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Five youth went on a rampage and set a man ablaze allegedly, killing him, after lover of one of the youth failed to answer his call. Sources said that all the five, including a minor, are residents of Madurai and they have been detained.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Chandran from Mathusoothanapuram, a daily wage labourer. "He was sleeping on the roadside near a TASMAC outlet at Irulappapuram on Sunday night when he was set ablaze by the youth," police said.

The incident that took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday came to light only in the morning. His upper body was allegedly completely charred. Kottar police sent the body for postmortem examination. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to his family members.

Police said that it is the CCTV footage collected from the area that helped them zero in on the youth. "The youth have been working in a plastic godown at Vattavilai in the district. The prime suspect, who a 20-year-old, is in love with a girl from Madurai. When the girl failed to answer his call, he, along with others damaged tubelights in the area. When the youth saw the man sleeping on the roadside in a drunken state, they set him afire using a lighter," they said.

The prime suspect apart, the other are aged 19 and 22 and a 15-year-old boy. "The minor is the brother of the main suspect," the police added.