2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MK Stalin may be the only living leader on DMK posters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE/TENKASI: The DMK has intensified its election campaigning activities across the State, with Stalin sending a letter on Tuesday asking his party cadre to henceforth only use pictures of Periyar, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and himself on posters and banners. He has asked them to refrain from using pictures of any other leaders.

Meanwhile, the Dravidian major has also decided to revive the grama sabhas and meet with people across the State. Senior leaders including Stalin himself, Duraimurugan, TR Baalu, KN Nehru, A Raja, and K Ponmudi will take part in the meetings that will be held in the outskirts of Chennai, Vellore, and Villupuram districts.

DMK youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is already campaigning in full swing. Speaking at Chidambaram on Tuesday, he urged the State government to reduce the fees at Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital (RMMCH).

Kanimozhi, who was campaigning in Tirunelveli, began her day after garlanding a statue of the party founder CN Annadurai. She inspected the construction work of the Junction Bus Stand going on under the Smart City scheme.