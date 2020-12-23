After nine-month-long gap, Dhanushkodi reopens for tourists

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: After a nine-month-long gap, Dhanushkodi opens gates for tourists starting Wednesday.

A major tourist attraction in Ramanathapuram district, Arichalmunai and Dhanushkodi were out of bounds for tourists since March, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Starting Wednesday, tourists are allowed to visit Dhanushkodi as well as Arichalmunai beaches.

Pinning hopes on tourist inflow, Dhanushkodi fishermen who set up shacks along the shoreline have now resumed their businesses.

Coincidentally, Wednesday (December 23) marks the 56th anniversary of the fateful cyclonic storm that sent Dhanushkodi into ruins in the year 1964.