All subordinate courts to reopen with full capacity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The administrative committee of the Madras High Court has instructed all Subordinate courts in the State to function with their full capacity and recommence physical hearing from January 18, 2021 after a break of nine months.

According to a circular from the High Court Registry, “The administrative committee of the Madras High Court on December 12 took into account the past functioning of the Subordinate courts during the entire pandemic period and has resolved in principle that the Subordinate courts should proceed now to function with its full capacity allowing physical hearing, with an option of virtual hearing to the lawyers subject to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed.”

The advocates who were long sending representations since the pandemic lockdown of the courts to the Chief Justice for fully reopening the courts welcomed the move of the High Court. Senthil Kumar an advocate from the trial court said, “ Several advocates were suffering due to the closing of courts in this pandemic period.” The reopening will bring back the old system, he added.