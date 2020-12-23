Coimbatore district stays alert to keep COVID-19 at bay

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With reports of a new strain of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom coming in, the district health department has stepped up vigil to prevent any spike in COVID-19 cases.

After the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that it is suspending all flights to and from the UK from December 23 to 31, the district health department started reaching out to the hotels in the city to know whether anybody with a travel history to the UK had stayed there.

A health department official said they have formed several teams to monitor the hotels and other places of stay in the district. "While the officials would check hotels, a team has been formed to check devotees in Isha Yoga Centre," the official added. Meanwhile, the department collected samples of four people in Vilankurichi who returned from London.