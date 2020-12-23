I leave all allegations against my government to Jesus: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: "Baseless allegations made against my government have been left to Jesus Christ. All religions tell people to be good and pious, and I accept all of them," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Participating in Christmas celebrations at Arumanai, Palaniswami said though he hated to speak politics at such functions, he had to give a reply to those making baseless allegations. "I don’t desire posts. What we do to the world is more important than what posts we occupy," he added.

Recalling former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s participation in Christmas function here in 2010, Palaniswami said, "She had introduced Rs 20,000 for Christians making a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Based on demands from people, I increased the grant for pilgrimage to Rs 37,000. All of us should love others, like what Jesus Christ said."

More Funds for housing scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,805.48 crore as additional fund for hiking unit cost per house, built under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (Rural) Scheme (PMAY).

With this additional fund, the unit cost per house given to the beneficiary families will be increased from Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2,75,040. This will benefit over 2.5 lakh families in constructing their houses under this scheme.