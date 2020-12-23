STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan promises to put an end to sand mining, rejuvenate Tamil Nadu's rivers

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the Makkal Needhi Maiam is functioning as a 'B' team of BJP.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:14 AM

MNM founder Kamal Haasan addressing a meeting in Villupuram on Tuesday

MNM founder Kamal Haasan addressing a meeting in Villupuram on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Nowhere in the world do people get scared when their Prime Minister says he will address the nation through television, except in India, said Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan. 

Continuing his second day of campaign in Villupuram on Tuesday, Kamal addressed his fans and residents of the town, "We released our seven-point governance and economic agenda on Monday, which shocked the ruling and opposition parties."

Making a point on the excessive sand mining prevalent in Villupuram, he said, "The Thenpennai river was looted of its rich sand by the dravidian parties. The river must be rejuvenated and archeological sites in the district should be preserved. It is the fundamental right of the people of Villupuram, and MNM candidates will work towards addressing these issues."

Kamal Haasan is B team of BJP, says CPM

COIMBATORE: CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the Makkal Needhi Maiam is functioning as a 'B' team of BJP, because it just wants to split the votes of the ruling AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly election.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Balakrishnan said the political entry of actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will not affect the DMK-led alliance. "While the BJP has been consistently enacting anti-people policies, the ruling AIADMK is backing the saffron party only to remain in power in the State. All Opposition parties have to unite against these governments and capture power in the State in 2021. But, it looks like Kamal wants to contest without joining the main Opposition parties. His decision will only help in splitting the votes of the ruling party," he said.

