Madurai HC directs Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 7,500 to Sattur woman who accidentally got HIV

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Tuesday, directed the State government to give a monthly incentive of Rs 7,500 to a woman who accidentally contracted HIV while undergoing blood transfusion at a government hospital in Sattur in 2018.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi issued the direction based on a certificate given by the government doctor, treating the woman, saying that she need to take nutritious food that could cost Rs 250 to Rs 300 a day.

The judges further sought response from the government on whether she could be given Junior Assistant post instead of office assistant post. They also asked Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian to consult Government Siddha institute in Chennai on the possibility of providing Siddha treatment to her.

Following the court’s directions in a suo motu petition earlier, she was given Rs 25 lakh compensation, a house, a government job and a two-wheeler.