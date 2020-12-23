Puducherry CM hits back at LG, asks her not to interfere in decision to allow New Year revelry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Responding to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s request to him to consider banning New Year revelry in Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday asked her to refrain from interfering in the day to day administration of the government and avoid issuing direct instructions to officers, saying it was totally illegal, arbitrary and against the Rules of Business of Government of Puducherry, 1963.

In a three-page reply to the Lt Governor’s letter, the Chief Minister said that the decision to allow New Year celebrations in Puducherry has been taken in the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in the overall interest of the Union territory including the current economic situation. Giving the details of the present COVID scenario in Puducherry, Narayanasamy said that they are concerned about the safety of the people of Puducherry. With regard to the new strain discovered in the UK, there are no reports that it has been found in India.

He pointed out that Puducherry is a tourism destination like Goa, which has not banned New Year celebrations. Hence the livelihood of people engaged in tourism activities, especially in the service sector, will be severely affected if festivals/celebrations are curbed totally. It is the duty of the police department to ensure compliance with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health, Government of India and PSDMA and orders of courts.

Citing para 11 of the Supreme Court (SC) directions which say while granting permission, there should be a mechanism to check the number of people attending such functions/gatherings, Narayanasamy said that the SC has not banned celebrations

Therefore, according to the decision taken in the SDMA meeting, New Year celebrations will go on following the COVID-19 guidelines and the beach will open for the public. As far as hotels and restaurants are concerned, Narayanasamy said he is calling a meeting of hotel owners and will take a decision after discussions with them.

Just banning people gathering for two days may not give the intended result, he said, adding that by following the COVID guidelines, Puducherry will be able to control the virus and hence, there is no need for a complete ban. “We shall be working together towards regulating the gatherings/celebrations and ensure that people’s livelihoods are not affected,” he said.

Referring to the Lt Governor citing Tamil Nadu's imposition of a ban, Narayanasamy said she should first sanction the Pongal gift of Rs 2500 to each ration card holder as announced in Tamil Nadu. Stating that the Lt Governor has not come out of Raj Nivas for nine months, he said that without knowing the ground realities, she should refrain from advising others. On the other hand, he and his cabinet colleagues were on the field, visiting hospitals, containment zones and participating in the suffering of patients every day and are in a better position to take a proper decision, he said.

Stating that the Supreme Court has not imposed a prohibition on conducting festivals, Narayanasamy said no function or celebration can be prevented in the name of COVID-19 and if that be the case, meetings organized by political parties all over India have to be prohibited.

Sani Peyarchi is a Hindu festival and the Karaikal district administration is instructing the observance of all guidelines issued by the home ministry and hence, the LG need not obstruct the festival. The Chief Minister said as a follower of the Hindu faith, he would be attending the Sani Peyarchi festival.