Puducherry LG dashes off letter to CM asking him to reconsider move to allow New Year revelry

She drew his attention to the new strain of the COVID virus which is spreading exponentially in foreign countries and the Tamil Nadu government having banned the New Year celebrations

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced that New Year revelry would be allowed on Beach road and other open spaces, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi shot off a letter to him to consider banning the celebrations in public places as done by the Tamil Nadu government to safeguard the health of the people here.

In the letter, the LG quoted the Supreme Court order on December 18, 2020 directing every state to act vigilantly and to give priority to the safety and health of the citizens and also not to grant permission unless it is a must.

She drew his attention to the new strain of the COVID virus which is spreading exponentially in foreign countries and the Tamil Nadu government having banned the New Year celebrations for December 31 and January 1 in restaurants, hotels and other public places to protect the gains already achieved in controlling the spread in the state.

Bedi said that with Tamil Nadu banning New Year celebrations in public places, the Puducherry and Karaikal regions will be the destination points for the people of Tamil Nadu, in the event of Puducherry permitting New Year celebrations in restaurants, hotels and beaches here.

This poses a challenge that may be insurmountable, she said, adding that all the good work done to contain Covid-19 spread is likely to be in peril, if the administration takes the risk of permitting New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK and BJP have also sought a ban on New Year revelry in public places.

