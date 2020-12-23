Stalin's complaints against state government handed over to Governor Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over a bunch of complaints against the State government to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to take action against the Chief Minister and some of his Cabinet colleagues based on their corruption charges.

In his complaints, Stalin alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior ministers were involved in financial irregularities from awarding tenders in Highways Department work to procuring LED lamps for village panchayats.

He urged the Governor to direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to inquire into the allegations and register cases under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2018 and investigate the cases.

Talking to reporters after handing over the complaints, Stalin said they had handed over Part 1 of their complaints to the Governor and will hand over Part 2 at the earliest. The Opposition parties will take up the issue with the people from Wednesday through the party’s proposed ‘gram sabha’ meetings.