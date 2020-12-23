Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami slams DMK's MK Stalin for promoting his son in politics

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Refuting the charges levelled by DMK president MK Stalin, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition leader for his alleged attempts to promote his son, Udhayanidhi, in active politics.

Talking to reporters in Thoothukudi , Palaniswami said, "Former DMK chief M Karunanidhi's aim was to bring his son Stalin into politics. Now, Stalin’s only aim is to bring his son into active politics. Other members of his family like Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran are just conducting election campaigns."

Unlike in the DMK, ministers of AIADMK have the freedom to express their views. "Even in press meets where I am present, ministers get an opportunity to talk. This will not happen in the DMK. Any party can grow only if it has an ideology. Our allies have their ideologies and act accordingly. But, the allies of the DMK are afraid to speak out. The AIADMK-led alliance has no fissures at all," he said.

Later, t "Since the World Bank insisted that the government conduct the tender procesalking to reporters at the airport on his way to Nagercoil, Palaniswami refuted the corruption charges levelled against him by Stalin.s online, we did so. This is the tender which the Opposition is referring to. I did not know that my relative, whom the DMK mentioned in its petition submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, had applied for the contract. There is no possibility for anyone to involve in corrupt practices when tender process is conducted online," Palaniswami said.

He also accused the DMK of levelling baseless charges against AIADMK leaders.