Tamil Nadu reports 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,066 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,10,080 and toll to 12,024.

Again, Chennai and Coimbatore were the only districts to report more than 100 new cases. While Chennai reported 302 cases, Coimbatore reported 109 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 77, 40 and 58 cases respectively. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram districts reported zero new cases on the day. As many as 11 districts reported new cases in single digits.

Tamil Nadu tested 70,911 samples and 70,534 people on the day. After 1,131 people were discharged following treatment, the state now has 9,314 active cases. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, were reported only from Chennai (5), Coimbatore (1), Madurai (1), Namakkal (2), Ranipet (1), Salem (1) and Tiruvallur (1) districts.

Among the deceased, only one patient did not have comorbid conditions. The patient was a 60-year-old woman from Chennai who tested positive on December 12. She was admitted at a private hospital in the city with complaints of fever, loose stools for two days, cough for seven days and difficulty in breathing for one day. She died on December 22 at 5.50 pm due to acute respiratory distress syndrome/COVID pneumonia.