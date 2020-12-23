Tamil Nadu government permits jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, has allowed the conduct of jallikattu during this Pongal season in January, with Covid restrictions.

In its order, the State government has granted permission to hold jallikattu/manjuvirattu/vadamadu, with the participation of only 300 bull tamers and to hold 'eruthu vidum' events with only 150 bull tamers.

Further, due to the prevailing pandemic, restriction has been placed on the number of audience to ensure social distancing, allowing only 50% of the total viewer capacity of the open gallery.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure, all viewers are to undergo thermal scanning at the time of entry and all bull tamers participating in the event must submit a 'Covid negative' report.

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing has been made mandatory for the viewers.

Welcoming the announcement, President of Alanganallur Jallikattu Organising Committee J Sundararajan said, "With the recent Covid developments, we were concerned if the renowned sporting event would be granted permission and now, the government's decision comes as a huge relief.

Now, it has become the village's sheer responsibility to hold the event strictly adhering to all the Covid protocols laid. After taking part in a meeting with the Collector and discussing security/crowd control measures, arrangements would start in full swing from January 1."

P Velu, Secretary of Palamedu Grama Podhu Mahalingaswamy Madathu Committee said that the restriction on the viewers would pose a challenge at Palamedu village.

"With thousands of people gaining access to the village through many entry points every year, it would be a difficult task to restrict the crowd in the gallery.

Also, the announcement comes a bit late than usual, giving us a short span to make logistic and financial arrangements to receive the guests and to honour the winners. It is only after a meeting with the Collector that we would get a fair idea on alternative arrangements to be made in compliance with the SOPs," Velu told.