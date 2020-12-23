Udhayanidhi Stalin visits Kaduvetti as DMK tries to woo Vanniyars away from PMK 

Jayakumar Madala And P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: With Assembly elections approaching, the DMK is trying to break into the vote bank of the PMK. The visit of DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to Kaduvetti on Tuesday is seen as one such attempt. In the middle of his campaign in Cuddalore, Udhayanidhi travelled to Kaduvetti and paid homage to former PMK leader J Guru, creating a buzz among the Vanniyar community.

Senior DMK leader MRK Panneerselvam and district secretary of the party’s Ariyalur unit SS Sivasankar accompanied Udhayanidhi. Udhyanidhi garlanded Guru’s photo and sought blessings from the late leader’s mother Kalyani. A few Vanniyar cadre in DMK circulated the pictures on Facebook and Whatsapp with a caption daring Anbumani Ramadoss to seek blessings from Guru’s mother.

“Udhayanidhi’s visit is significant as the DMK is wooing Vanniyars and nudging them to ditch the PMK,” said Selvam, DMK youth wing functionary from Ariyalur. Guru’s son Kanalarasan called on Udhayanidhi in Chennai recently and offered support for the upcoming election. Also, the family accused PMK leadership of failing to help Guru when he was hospitalised.

The rift among PMK cadre over the manner in which Guru was treated widened further with Kanalarasan creating a new outfit called “Maveeran Manjal Padai” in memory of his late father. He has been touring the district and garnering support from the community. Meanwhile on Tuesday, a senior Vanniyar leader C N Ramamoorthy met DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai and assured his support. A few days ago, DMK MP S Senthil Kumar was manhandled by PMK cadre when he tried to visit the family of a Vanniyar Sangam protest martyr in Dharmapuri.