Will ensure free and fair 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu: Election Commission

Election Commission's Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that postal ballot facilities will be available to voters above 80 years of age and also to the physically challenged.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission Secretary-General Umesh Sinha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Election Commission's Secretary-General Umesh Sinha on Tuesday asserted that the panel  would ensure that the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are 'inducement-free' and to achieve this, comprehensive preparation would be done.  

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the preparations for the Assembly elections in the State, Sinha said, "Tamil Nadu has the issue of expenditure sensitivity.  A comprehensive preparation will be done this time to prevent influencing voters. Time-bound action will be taken against those who try to influence voters."

"The EC will like to make the entire election inducement-free, influence-free. And for that, a very strict vigil will be maintained.  All networks for surveillance will be done. We had meetings with enforcement agencies of Central and State governments in this regard. When we say influence-free, we mean  influence by way of money, liquor or any digital method will be stopped. The Commission will come down heavy on those who try to influence voters," Sinha added.

On the possibility of conducting an early election in Tamil Nadu, he said, "There are many factors considered for elections. The Commission will take a call taking all issues into consideration. So, it is very early to predict anything on this." He also said vulnerability mapping of each and every polling station will be done. The intimidators have to be identified.

Asked about any plan to increase the number of polling stations, he replied in the affirmative. "The maximum number of voters for any polling station will be 1,000. All polling stations which have more than 1,000 voters will be split and, if possible, they will be located in two separate rooms in the same venue or in the nearest place," he said.

He also said postal ballot facilities will  be available to voters  above 80 years of age who have health issues or issues about their mobility and the physically challenged. But, it will be optional. "Some apprehensions are there about this system. So, a proper protocol will be developed. Our polling officials will go to the place of the voters and it will be like a mobile polling station keeping all the protocols and safety norms. If the political parties wanted to send their representatives, they are most welcome to do so. They can accompany the team and stay there during the vote," he added. 

On the political parties opposing the postal votes for the elderly, he said, “I don’t think the parties have opposed it since it is a very progressive step. For all those who have serious health issues or issues of mobility, it is a special provision. The entire process will be transparent while maintaining secrecy of voting, and we will allow the political representatives to witness the process.”

