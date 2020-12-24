AIADMK is ready to face any case in court, says TN Law Minister Shanmugam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: “The AIADMK is ready to face corruption cases in the court, if the DMK can provide evidence to substantiate its claim,” Law Minister C V Shanmugam told reporters at the party office In Villupuram on Wednesday.

Shanmugam lashed out at DMK chief MK Stalin for raising baseless allegations against ministers, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

He also read out a list of 22 former ministers and current MPs belonging to the DMK against whom the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had filed cases.

“There are corruption charges against so many DMK leaders. How can they make such allegations against us? The DMK has alleged a corruption of Rs 1,950 crore in allotment of BharatNet tender. But, the tender is not yet opened. This makes it clear that the charges are baseless,” he said.

“The DMK has always been against the State having a Governor. Now, it is seeking his help because it is scared of losing the 2021 Assembly polls,” the minister said.

Winding up the meeting, Shanmugam hit back at BJP State unit vice-president Annamalai for his remark on the State government’s Pongal gift of Rs 2,500.