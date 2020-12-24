STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calendar that celebrates Trichy

While many use calendars with marketing point of view, Dr Sakthivel says he wants to educate people about the city through the calendar.

By Express News Service

TRICHY: Seeing things in a different perspective - that’s what this city based doctor has been doing for over five years. The city may appear the same for the common man, but not for Dr Sakthivel Sivasubramanian who sees things with an artistic bent of mind. For the fifth straight year, the endocrinologist has designed a calendar on twelve landmarks of the city, including the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mukkombu barrage, Srirangam temple, Rockfort, and Amma Mandapam.

In pursuit of his ambition, he comes up with a theme every year and looks for different artists. This year, Sakthivel contacted Hemali, a student ofFine Arts in Pune,through social media and gave her photos of select landmark which she converted into watercolour paintings.

“Calendar making is passion for me for the past 5 years. For me, it is a creative tool. I want people to look forward to my calendar. People should think, and learn about the city through my calendar,” said Dr Sakthivel.

The calendars are always about the Rockfort city. In 2019, it featured pencil sketches. He is willing to white-label this calendar to corporates. “Usually I distribute around 1000-2000 calendars to my patients and friends. I am willing to allow others to use it. They can put their logo,” said Dr Sakthivel.

