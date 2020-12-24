CM Edappadi K Palaniswami takes break from poll work, meets medical aspirants

By Express News Service

TENKASI/NAGERCOIL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took a break from his hectic campaigning activity to interact with students who were waiting to express gratitude to him for introducing the 7.5 per cent quota in medical admissions. As many as 13 government school students waited patiently for Palaniswami’s arrival in Nagercoil.

These students had secured admission to medical colleges under the government’s new reservation system. When the Chief Minister arrived at the spot, they heartily expressed their gratitude, and were surprised upon knowing that he had reached the place to gift them books that would help them achieve their dreams.

Among the students was MK Abdul Rahman, who secured 1,047 marks in Class 12 exam and 377 marks in NEET. Knowing fully well that his daily-wage labourer mother would not be able to afford private college fees, the student from Government Higher Secondary School in Thuckalay was readying his mind to kill his ambitions to become a doctor.

“But, the government has brought out this reservation and now I have got admission in Stanley Medical College in Chennai,” Rahman beams. On Wednesday, Palaniswami attended a family function of Minister VM Rajalakshmi at Sankarankovil, and addressed the gathering there.

“The strength of AIADMK is the unity among its functionaries. Our students have immensely benefitted by the 7.5 quota; and our farmers can confidently begin works for the next season as there is enough water in the rainwater tanks due to our efforts,” he said.

A note of thanks to the Chief Minister



