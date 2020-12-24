STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's Goebbelsian campaign will be rejected by people, says TN minister K Pandiarajan

If DMK had evidence to prove allegations, they would have moved court, says Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan.

Published: 24th December 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of farmers’ wing greeted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday and thanked him for naming an award after farmer leader Narayanasamy

Representatives of farmers’ wing greeted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday and thanked him for naming an award after farmer leader Narayanasamy (Photo|Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dismissing the DMK’s list of charges against ministers as a bunch of baseless allegations, the AIADMK has said that people will reject the opposition party’s ‘Goebbelsian campaign’ as it has failed to provide facts in support of the allegations. 

Addressing reporters, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan gave a point-by-point rebuttal to issues raised by DMK leader MK Stalin in his bunch of complaints submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“The DMK has levelled allegations about departments which have actually made significant achievements.  Opposition leaders have started conducting grama sabha meetings and spreading lies. We will initiate legal action against them,” Pandiarajan said.  

He also countered the DMK’s allegations on subjects, including agriculture, employment, healthcare, handling of Covid-19, crimes against women, NEET, National Education Policy and Tamil development.

On corruption charges against the AIADMK ministers, Pandiarajan said, “If they had any evidence to prove these allegations, they would have moved the court. This is just a malicious propaganda.”

Referring to the allegation that 16,000 farmers had committed suicide in the past nine years and that wages for farm labourers had gone down manifold, the minister said, “From 2013, as many as 3,203 farmers have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu for various reasons, including family problems, which are not related to agricultural issues.  During the same period, suicides have been high even in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

However, the number of suicides in the nine years of AIADMK government has been much less than what it was during the erstwhile DMK regime. The DMK is yet to prove that the farmers had committed suicide owing farming issues.” 

When the DMK was in power, farmers committed suicide owing to reasons like land grabbing, Pandiarajan said. 

“The wages for farm labourers have gone up from Rs 334.30 in 2014 to Rs 410 now. As regards the new farm laws, we strongly believe these will increase the income of farmers. Our government will be first to raise its voice if farmers face any issue,” Pandiarajan said. 

On the allegations about unemployment, he said according to CMIE report, unemployment ratio in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the entire country.

Several skill development programmes are being undertake to prevent unemployment.  

​“The State government has also taken several efforts to increase storage level in waterbodies. Due to these efforts, 90 per cent of rainwater during the northeast monsoon has been saved,” Pandiarajan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu government Goebbelsian campaign
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp