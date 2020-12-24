DMK's Goebbelsian campaign will be rejected by people, says TN minister K Pandiarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dismissing the DMK’s list of charges against ministers as a bunch of baseless allegations, the AIADMK has said that people will reject the opposition party’s ‘Goebbelsian campaign’ as it has failed to provide facts in support of the allegations.

Addressing reporters, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan gave a point-by-point rebuttal to issues raised by DMK leader MK Stalin in his bunch of complaints submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“The DMK has levelled allegations about departments which have actually made significant achievements. Opposition leaders have started conducting grama sabha meetings and spreading lies. We will initiate legal action against them,” Pandiarajan said.

He also countered the DMK’s allegations on subjects, including agriculture, employment, healthcare, handling of Covid-19, crimes against women, NEET, National Education Policy and Tamil development.

On corruption charges against the AIADMK ministers, Pandiarajan said, “If they had any evidence to prove these allegations, they would have moved the court. This is just a malicious propaganda.”

Referring to the allegation that 16,000 farmers had committed suicide in the past nine years and that wages for farm labourers had gone down manifold, the minister said, “From 2013, as many as 3,203 farmers have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu for various reasons, including family problems, which are not related to agricultural issues. During the same period, suicides have been high even in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

However, the number of suicides in the nine years of AIADMK government has been much less than what it was during the erstwhile DMK regime. The DMK is yet to prove that the farmers had committed suicide owing farming issues.”

When the DMK was in power, farmers committed suicide owing to reasons like land grabbing, Pandiarajan said.

“The wages for farm labourers have gone up from Rs 334.30 in 2014 to Rs 410 now. As regards the new farm laws, we strongly believe these will increase the income of farmers. Our government will be first to raise its voice if farmers face any issue,” Pandiarajan said.

On the allegations about unemployment, he said according to CMIE report, unemployment ratio in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the entire country.

Several skill development programmes are being undertake to prevent unemployment.

​“The State government has also taken several efforts to increase storage level in waterbodies. Due to these efforts, 90 per cent of rainwater during the northeast monsoon has been saved,” Pandiarajan added.