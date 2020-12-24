'For our party, EPS is chief minister candidate': Deputy coordinator of AIADMK

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: For AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami is the Chief Ministerial candidate, said R Vaithilingam, deputy coordinator of the party.

He said this to reporters at Ravusapatti here on Wednesday in response to a question about BJP State Chief’s statement that the CM candidate would be announced by his party high command.

On the list of corruption charges against the government submitted by DMK to Governor, Vaithilingam said anybody could level corruption charges, but only the outcome of the inquiry mattered.

​He recalled the formation of Sarkaria Commission which probed into corruption charges against late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.