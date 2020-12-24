STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Stalin urges PM Modi to repeal farm laws, attends grama sabha

In a release, Stalin extended his wishes to farmers of the country and added that the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh is being observed as a National Farmers Day. 

Published: 24th December 2020 02:39 AM

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to repeal the three farm laws on the occasion of National Farmers Day.

He urged Modi to come forward without any hesitation and repeal the three farm laws to protect farming, which is the backbone of the country.

The opposition leader in the Assembly on Wednesday took part in a grama sabha meeting organised by the party at Kunnam village. 

As part of the statewide campaign ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK has scheduled ‘grama sabha’ meetings across the state.  

Speaking at the meeting, Stalin said, “Though out of power for the last 10 years, we have done a lot of public service and have been staging protests taking up public issues.” Hundreds of villagers and DMK cadre took part.

Corporation urged not to collect garbage collection fees

DMK on Wednesday urged the Greater Chennai Corporation not to charge user fees for collecting garbage from houses under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2019. 

This comes in the backdrop of the Corporation’s announcement that charges will be levied from January 1. In a release, DMK president MK Stalin said the move to collect user fees will affect traders, small and micro-entrepreneurs.  

