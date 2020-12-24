STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead, 40 hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Tamil Nadu's village

Published: 24th December 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Residents stage a blockade at Thimmalai village

Residents stage a blockade at Thimmalai village. (Photo | Express)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: One person died in the Thimmalai village of Kallakurichi and 40 others have been hospitalised after drinking water laced with animal waste. After the villagers alleged that the issue was not addressed despite repeated complaints, the District Collector swung into action and transferred three officials for negligence.

“There was heavy downpour last week, following which the water supply system got contaminated. We made lots of representations to the panchayat and block development officers, but no action was taken until 65-year-old K Kannan died on Tuesday night,” says K Yahoob, former panchayat president of Thimmalai village. 

“Kannan had vomiting and diarrhoea on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital. From there, he was shifted to Government Villupuram medical college, where  he died,” adds Yahoob. 

Agitated villagers stage protest seeking action

On Tuesday, a medical team from Thiyagadurugam government hospital conducted a medical camp in the Thimmalai village and 32 others were hospitalised. Eight others got themselves admitted after experiences mul t iple symptoms.

On Wednesday evening, the Health Department officials confirmed the presence of bacteria in the water samples. Agitated villagers, meanwhile, staged a protest seeking action.

The Collector met with the protestors and pacified them. “It appears like cattle waste got mixed with water in the borewell,” the Collector said. 

“We have asked the officials to use another borewell instead of the current one. In the meantime, water will be supplied through tankers. Their demands will be fulfilled including compensation for the deceased,” the Collector added. 

In the evening, based on collector’s order, scheme block development officer Indrani, panchayat secretary Balu, and sanitary inspector Ravichandran were transferred as initial action. The admitted people are now in a stable condition, said health department sources.

