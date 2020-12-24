STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Open sewer claims life of five-year-old in Tiruchy

At around 9 pm, someone thought to check the five-foot-deep canal where the boy was found dead.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

The five-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday evening was found dead in a sewage canal. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By MS Thanaraj & Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Gloom engulfed Thennur after a five-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday evening was found dead in a sewage canal.

Yaswanth, the son of Premkumar (28), a painter in Annai Sathya Nagar, was playing in the street at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. His mother, occupied with household work, did not notice Yaswanth's absence. But as dusk fell and he did not return, she grew alarmed, calling for him in vain. Neighbours too searched for the boy in the locality but could not find him.

At around 9 pm, someone thought to check the five-foot-deep canal where the boy was found dead. His body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem and handed over to his parents on Thursday afternoon.

Locals assembled near the canal on Thursday to mourn the child and vent their ire against the Tiruchy corporation officials. "This would not have happened if the corporation had closed the drainage. Several children can be seen playing near the drainage every day. We are worried about their safety," said Mookaayi, a resident.

Tension prevailed in the area as a group of youngsters tried to block the flow of drainage water. "They have ignored our area for a long time. We cannot tolerate this kind of lethargic attitude from officials. Since we don't want such incidents to happen again we tried to block the flow of water," said a youngster. Meanwhile, some corporation workers, who reached the spot to close the drainage, beat a hasty retreat after seeing the furious residents.

Amid the furor, Yaswanth’s mother, Nalini (25), remained inside her home, clutching a packet of biscuits she had bought for him. Nalini has three children -- Yeswanth was the eldest. Checking with her neighbour about her second child, she went up to her youngest son, just 30 days old, talking about her first-born.

"I think he went out when he heard the sound of an ice cream vendor. I noticed his absence only in the evening. Then, we started searching for him everywhere but didn’t realise that my child was battling for his life in the open drainage,” she said. “Authorities should ensure that similar incidents never happen again in our area." Her husband, Premkumar, was too grief-stricken to speak.

Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam told The New Indian Express that the canal was a stormwater drain, not a sewage canal. "Therefore, we have not closed it. I heard there was a weak wooden board over the drainage and the child might have stood on that to pluck a fruit. The city has several such open stormwater drainages. If the incident happened in an open manhole, we can be blamed for that. But, in this kind of stormwater drainage what can we do?" he asked. Instead, the corporation cut down the guava tree in the locality.

Residents pooh-poohed his version. "The guava tree was on private land near the drain. The child didn't fall into the canal while trying to pluck a fruit from the tree," said Prabhakar, a resident. Residents also pointed to the lack of play areas for children in the neighbourhood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewers sewage canal stormwater canal Tiruchy
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp