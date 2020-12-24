Puducherry bakery's 'sweet' tribute to SP Balasubramaniam

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A Puducherry bakery has made a life-size chocolate statue of the legendary playback singer SP Balasubramaniam.

The statue displayed by Zuka, the bakery at Mission Street here, is 5.8 ft tall and weighs 339 kgs.

​The statue is totally made of chocolate.

Rajendran, the chief chef who created this chocolate statue along with his team said that it will be on display till January 3.

It may be noted that this shop had made chocolate statues of APJ Abdul Kalam and film actor Rajanikanth earlier.