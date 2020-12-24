PWDs demand 25 per cent additional Pongal cash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activists have urged the State to provide Persons with Disabilities (PwD), additional 25 per cent of the amount that would be distributed to family card holders for Pongal.

The Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act assures this additional provision with regard to such social security schemes.

Recently, CM had announced Rs2,500 will be provided to 2.6 crore family card holders from January 4.

“Section 24 (1) of the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act assures an additional 25 per cent amount for such social security schemes to uplift living standards of PwD, but authorities are not adhering to the Act,” said TARATDAC State general secretary S Namburajan.

Responding, officials said the amount was a ‘gift’ and not social scheme.

​“Hence, the 25 per cent additional amount cannot be provided,” he added.