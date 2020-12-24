‘Service of Sattur HIV patient regularised’ 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that it has regularised the service of the Sattur woman who was given office assistant post and compensation last year after she contracted HIV during blood transfusion at a government hospital.

Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian also told the court that free Siddha medicine for HIV would be provided to her every month.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi recorded its appreciation for the government’s efforts in complying with the court’s directions.

They further told it to start disbursing Rs 7,500 monthly assistance to the victim from next month and adjourned the case for four months.