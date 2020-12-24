STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six arrested for pushing minor into flesh trade in Tamil Nadu

Published: 24th December 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Six persons, including five women, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution for the last four years. According to police, the girl was pushed into prostitution at least four years ago, soon after she attained puberty. 

​“At least 200 people have sexually assaulted the child over the past four years at different places in the locality. As most of the transactions were in cash, the list of men who had assaulted the child could not be ascertained immediately,” said sources. 

However, police have seized the cell phones of the suspects and victim, which may help them track down the men involved.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiva Prasad said that persons named by the minor as having assaulted her would be arrested “without any compromise”.

The minor has been shifted to a home. Annalakshmi* (45), Chandrakala alias ‘Issh’ Chandrakala (56), Annarkali (58), Thangam (44), Sumathi (45) and Saravana Prabu (30) were arrested under sections of the POCSO Act, ITB Act and IPC by Tallakulam All Women Police Station. 

Another suspect, one Chinnathambi, is absconding, sources said. 

The arrested persons were produced before a court and lodged in Melur and Nilakottai Sub Jails. Police said that the gang had evaded detection for years by regularly shifting locations and tipping off cops on other prostitution rackets. 

Police said that the girl’s father had died when she was young. As her mother had mental health issues, her aunt Annalakshmi (name changed), who is a prostitute, pushed her into the sex trade. The girl eventually dropped out of school when she was in Class 8. 

At one stage, as her aunt had no customers, she sent the girl to Sumathi, another prostitute. Sumathi reportedly groomed the child with expensive gifts including mobile phone and gold jewellery. The child soon started living with Sumathi. 

Police said that Thangam, Chandrakala and Annarkali,  prostitutes in the locality, also started using the girl for their ‘customers’. 

“Though the gang earned a lot of money through the girl, they paid her very little,” police sources said. The racket eventually came to light after the anti-trafficking unit, led by Inspector N Hemamala, received a tip off. The team tracked the gang for months but struggled to rescue the child, a member of the unit said. 

Comments

