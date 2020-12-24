STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 1,035 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Chennai and Coimbatore, the only two districts that were reporting over 100 new cases daily, saw a dip. 

Published: 24th December 2020

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,035 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday taking the tally to 8,11,115 and the toll to 12,036.

Chennai and Coimbatore, the only two districts that were reporting over 100 new cases daily, saw a dip. 

For the first time in months, new cases in Chennai dropped below 300 as the capital reported 296 cases. In a similar dip, Coimbatore reported 98 new cases.  Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 64, 30, and 54 cases respectively.

Perambalur district again reported zero cases while Ariyalur and Kallakurichi each reported one new case. Eight other districts saw only a single-digit increase in their caseload. Among the new cases were two passengers who came to the State from West Bengal by road.

The State tested 70,993 samples and 70,620 people on the day. The State had 9,217 active cases after 1,120 people were discharged after the treatment.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were only reported from six districts. While Chennai reported six deaths and Tenkasi reported two, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tiruvallur reported one death each. All of the deceased were over the age of 60 and had comorbid conditions.

