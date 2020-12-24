To achieve justice, shed prejudice: Madras High Court CJ AP Sahi at farewell

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Chief Justice AP Sahi in his farewell address on Wednesday emphasised that lawyers have to shed their prejudices as they need to perform an impartial duty to achieve justice.

The CJ, who is due to retire on December 31, was given a farewell by the high court on Wednesday. In his address, he thanked Justice PT Asha for ‘enriching his knowledge about the vibrations present in the area as it is believed that the court is constructed in an area where temples existed’.

Saying that there was a rising disbelief and inherent hesitation when someone goes to approach a lawyer, Sahi stressed, “Lawyers and doctors are embodiments of faith. It is in this context that a lawyer’s duty is the most responsible. To dispel disbelief, disciplined conduct is essential.”

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, in his address, lauded the chief justice for his expeditious decisions.

During his tenure of one year and 50 days as CJ, Sahi had disposed of 1,055 main cases and 2,342 miscellaneous cases at Madras bench, including one before a full bench, and 322 main cases and 329 miscellaneous cases at Madurai bench – making a total of 1,877 main cases and 2,671 miscellaneous cases, he said.

The numbers would have been still higher for the fact that the CJ was forced to take two breaks, the advocate general said.

​Calling Sahi an extraordinary judge and administrator, Vijay Narayan said that his retirement was a loss not just to the high court but the entire judiciary.