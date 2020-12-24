Youths out on bail after stealing Puducherry minister's mobile arrested for chain snatching

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two youths who were out on bail after being arrested for snatching the mobile phone of Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannnan in March have now been arrested for snatching the gold chain of a priest at Gorimedu on Wednesday.

D Nagar Inspector said that temple priest Rajesh Gurukkal (32) hailing from Tirukkadaiyur came to Puducherry to conduct a house warming ceremony. While Rajesh was having tea from a shop in Gorimedu, the youths, Senthil of Mudaliarpet and Balamurugan of Shanmughapuram, came on a bike and snatched the 29-gram gold chain that he was wearing and fled. He reported to the D Nagar police.

The CCTV footage was retrieved from nine different locations on Vazhudhavur road and it showed results from around 70 localities, following which the accused were identified. The two were arrested and the chain was recovered. They have been remanded to judicial custody.