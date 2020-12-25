30 UK returnees tested for Covid-19 in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: About 30 foreign returnees who came from the United Kingdom to Cuddalore between November 22 and December 23, were identified and tested for Covid on Thursday. These 30 were among the 1,700 international returnees who came to Cuddalore from the UK, as per official sources.

Hence, after the strict inspection by the district officials, all the 30 persons were identified for Covid testing. Results for the same were not released till Thursday evening. However, besides this, the district reported 17 Covid-positive cases on the day, taking the tally to 24,571. Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Senthil Kumar, deputy director of health service, also tested positive for Covid a few days back.

