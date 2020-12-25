AIADMK reshuffles district functionary posts

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami reshuffled posts of district functionaries here on Wednesday. Former MLAs RP Adithan and E Velayutham have been appointed as State joint secretaries of AIADMK MGR Mandram and P Narayanaperumal has been appointed deputy secretary.

Former MLA Michael Rayappan, who joined AIADMK from MDMK, and former deputy mayor of Tirunelveli P Jeganathan have been made deputy secretaries of Puratchi Thalavi Amma Peravai. A Sanaralingam has been made presidium chairman of the district unit and P Soundararajan was appointed district unit’s treasurer.